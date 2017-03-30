Kansas Governor Sam Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion bill

REUTERS: Kansas Governor Sam Brownback on Thursday vetoed a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), saying he could not support legislation that provided tax dollars to Planned Parenthood.

State lawmakers in the Republican-controlled senate voted in favor of the measure on Tuesday, just days after President Donald Trump's efforts to repeal and replace the ACA, also known as Obamacare, ended with the bill being pulled from a vote.

The Kansas House, also controlled by Republicans, passed the bill last month.

“Most grievously, this legislation funnels more taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry," Brownback, a Republican, said in a statement.

"From its infancy, the state of Kansas has affirmed the dignity and equality of each human life. I will not support this legislation that continues to fund organizations that undermine a culture of life.”

