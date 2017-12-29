Kids who eat fish sleep better and have higher IQ: Study

SINGAPORE: It’s something that parents have always known: Children who eat fish tend to score better in IQ tests.

But what a new study has found is, eating fish helps children to sleep better - and it is this improved sleep quality that boosts IQ scores, according to the article published in Scientific Reports on Dec 21.

Using self-administered questionnaires, researchers from the School of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania collected information on fish consumption among 541 Chinese boys and girls aged nine to 11 from the China Jintan Cohort Study. Parents reported their children’s sleep duration, how often they woke at night, daytime sleepiness and other sleep patterns. At age 12, the children took IQ tests.

The researchers found that compared to one-quarter of the children who ate fish twice a month or less, those who had it twice a week or more scored an average of 4.8 points higher on IQ tests. The neurological benefit appeared to stem from sleep: Better sleep is associated with better cognitive performance. The study also found that the more fish a child ate, the fewer his or her sleep problems.

“Fish helps with sleep, and this results in higher IQ,” said the lead author Professor Jianghong Liu. “If parents want their kids to be healthy and high performing in school, they should put fish on the table.”

Found in oily fish such as salmon and sardine, omega-3 fatty acids such eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) have been known to play critical roles in the growth and function of neural tissue as well as cognitive performance. However, this was the first study that linked the fatty acids to higher intelligence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“'Lack of sleep is associated with antisocial behaviour and poor cognition is associated with antisocial behaviour. We have found that omega-3 supplements reduce antisocial behaviour, so it's not too surprising that fish is behind this,” said study author Professor Adrian Raine.

The researchers encourage parents to expose their children from as young as 10 months old to fish - as long as it doesn't have bones, to encourage them to develop a liking for the flavour and texture. Eating fish just once a week is considered a high intake in the study.

The researchers plan to study different types of fish consumption to determine which has the best health benefits to boost cognition and sleep quality.