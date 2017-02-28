Kite Pharma's cancer drug clears main goal in study

REUTERS: Kite Pharma Inc said on Tuesday its experimental CAR T-cell therapy, which helps the immune system fight cancer, was highly effective in treating aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, meeting the main goal of a key study.

CAR T-cell drugs are made by genetically altering a patients' own T-cells to add a component of antibodies that makes them better able to spot and kill cancer cells.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma occurs when the body produces too many abnormal lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, chest pain and loss of appetite.

The company, citing an interim data from a midstage trial, said in September that the experimental therapy was highly effective in treating aggressive non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, although two of the 62 patients died during the trial. nL2N1C21VL]

The company said on Tuesday that its primary analysis included all 101 patients and there were no additional deaths due to adverse events.

"Data looks very good and above expectations, demonstrating a solid risk/benefit efficacy profile that should support rapid FDA approval, possibly by the end of this year" RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee said in a note.

Kite said it plans to submit a marketing application for the therapy with European regulators this year.

The company's shares, which closed at US$56.83 on Monday, are currently halted.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel)