Lactic acid bacteria protects against influenza, reduces post-infection weight loss: Research

SINGAPORE: Lactic acid bacteria found in soy sauce, kimchi, cheese and yoghurt, may offer protection against subtypes of the influenza A virus, according to a study led by Georgia State University.



The two-part study, which was published in Scientific Reports on Dec 12, found that the healthy bacteria could reduce weight loss after the viral infection and lower the amount of virus replication in the lungs.



Mice that were pre-treated nasally with heat-killed Lactobacillus casei known as DK128, showed a variety of immune responses when they were afterwards infected with lethal doses of H3N2 or H1N1 - subtypes of the influenza A virus.

These responses included an increase in the alveolar macrophage cells in the lungs and airways, early induction of virus specific antibodies, and reduced levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines and innate immune cells.



"Our results are highly significant because mice pre-treated with DK128 had 100 per cent survival and prevention of weight loss,” said said Dr Sang-Moo Kang, lead author of the study and professor in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State.



Mice pre-treated with a low dose of DK128 also survived the infection, although they showed 10 to 12 per cent weight loss. In contrast, mice pre-treated with a higher dose of DK128 did not show weight loss. The control group of mice, which was not pre-treated with DK128, showed severe weight loss by days eight and nine of the infection, and all of them died.



The DK128 pre-treated mice also had about 18 times less influenza virus in their lungs compared to the control mice.



Next, the researchers infected the pre-treated mice with a different influenza A subtype: H1N1 or rgH5N1. The results suggested that the DK128 pre-treatment equipped the mice with immunity protection against a broad spectrum of primary and secondary influenza A virus infections.



The influenza A virus can have numerous combinations of hemagglutinin protein (consisting of 18 different subtype molecules) and neuraminidase protein (it has 11 different subtype molecules) on its surface, thus creating many subtypes of the virus.