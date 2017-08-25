Last 'bare county' in US gets insurer

NEW YORK: Ohio's Department of Insurance said non-profit managed care company CareSource will sell health plans in Paulding County next year - the last county in the United States that would have been without Obamacare individual coverage in 2018.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said yesterday that only Paulding County was projected to have no insurers in 2018, while 1,478 counties could have only one issuer next year.

(Reporting by Michael Erman)