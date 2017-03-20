Lilly's breast cancer drug combination succeeds in key study

REUTERS: U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday a combination of its experimental breast cancer drug and chemotherapy slowed disease progression in patients who had relapsed or did not derive enough benefit from prior treatment.

Lilly's drug is from the same new class of breast cancer treatments as Pfizer Inc's recently approved drug, Ibrance.

