Lilly to cut 8 percent jobs, focus on developing new medicines
REUTERS: Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday it would lay off about 8 percent of its employees to focus on developing new medicines and cut costs.
The drugmaker said the workforce reduction, including those from a U.S. voluntary early retirement program, would amount to yearly savings of about US$500 million, beginning in 2018.
Lilly expects charges of about US$1.2 billion pretax or US$0.80 per share after tax.
