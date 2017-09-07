Lilly to cut 8 percent jobs, focus on developing new medicines

REUTERS: Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday it would lay off about 8 percent of its employees to focus on developing new medicines and cut costs.

The drugmaker said the workforce reduction, including those from a U.S. voluntary early retirement program, would amount to yearly savings of about US$500 million, beginning in 2018.

Lilly expects charges of about US$1.2 billion pretax or US$0.80 per share after tax.

