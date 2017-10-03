Lonza buys US clinical manufacturing site from Shire

Lonza Group is acquiring a clinical-stage mammalian manufacturing site in the United States from Shire PLC, the Swiss pharmaceutical ingredients group said on Tuesday without giving the purchase price.

The site in California has a successful regulatory track record and includes single-use bioreactors and associated downstream capabilities, Lonza said. The site employs more than 100 staff who will have the chance to keep working for Lonza, it added.

