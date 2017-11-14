Loxo Oncology to develop, commercialize cancer drugs with Bayer

REUTERS: U.S. drug developer Loxo Oncology Inc on Tuesday announced a deal with Bayer AG to develop and commercialize two of its cancer therapies and said it would receive US$400 million upfront.

Loxo is also eligible to receive milestone payments once the drugs, LOXO-195 and larotrectinib, are approved and sold.

Bayer and Loxo will jointly develop the drugs and evenly split development costs.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)