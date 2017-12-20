Male contraceptive gel to go on trial soon

SINGAPORE: After more than 10 years of research, a topical gel meant to prevent sperm production will be tested on men soon, bringing the prospect of an alternative form of birth control closer.

Come April next year, researchers from the United States will roll out the largest clinical trial on a hormonal form of birth control for men, according to an online article published on MIT Technology Review on Dec 20.

The four-year test will involve more than 400 couples from the US, the UK, Italy, Sweden, Chile and Kenya.

The gel uses two synthetic hormones, progestin and testosterone, to block the testes from making enough testosterone to produce normal levels of sperm. The replacement testosterone counteracts this hormone imbalance but without making the body produce sperm.

The male participants will use the gel for at least four months, along with other forms of contraception by their partners. Once the sperm count is low enough to effectively prevent pregnancy - less than one million per milliliter - their partners will stop their birth control. For a year, the couples will rely on the gel as their only form of daily birth control.

The gel has already proven to be effective in a previous six-month study. However, that study required two different types of gels to be applied on different parts of the body.

Reformulated into its current single-gel form, it works better than hormone pills because the testosterone gets cleared from the body rapidly, said Ms Diana Blithe, programme director for contraception development at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. The hormone also gets absorbed by the skin and stays in the bloodstream longer, she said.

The gel is not applied on the genitals; participants are to rub about half a teaspoon of the gel on their upper arms and shoulders every day. The gel dries within a minute.

The gel can suppress sperm levels for about 72 hours, so if men forget a dose, “there is a bit of forgiveness", said scientist Regine Sitruk-Ware from non-profit organisation Population Council, which is sponsoring the trial.

This is not the first human trial involving a hormonal male contraceptive. The last major study took place in Europe from 2008 to 2012. Participants received hormonal injections every two months, which were supposed to suppress sperm production. However, they also gave the men severe mood swings and other serious side effects.