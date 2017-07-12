Mallinckrodt settles US opioid drug probe for US$35 million

Mallinckrodt Plc , one of the largest manufacturers of the generic opioid painkiller oxycodone, will pay US$35 million to resolve allegations that the company failed to report suspicious drug orders, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds a bottle of prescription painkiller Oxycodone Hydrochloride, 30mg pills, made by Mallinckrodt at a local pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
The deal marked a record settlement of claims that a drugmaker failed to properly notify the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of suspicious orders for drugs such as oxycodone, the Justice Department said.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters