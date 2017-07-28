Merck profit beats as Keytruda sales soar, expenses drop

Merck & Co Inc reported a 61.5 percent jump in quarterly profit on Friday as demand jumped for its key immuno-oncology drug, Keytruda.

REUTERS: Merck & Co Inc's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates on Friday as demand surged for its key immuno-oncology drug, Keytruda, and the company reined in expenses.

The company's shares were up 1.3 percent at US$64.50 in premarket trading.

Sales of Keytruda, which works by taking the brakes off the immune system, nearly tripled to US$881 million in the second quarter, handily beating consensus estimates of US$777 million, according to Barclays.

First approved in 2014 to treat melanoma, Keytruda has since won approvals to treat lung as well as head and neck cancer and is being tested against other cancers.

The drugmaker's position as the market leader in previously untreated lung cancer was bolstered on Thursday after AstraZeneca Plc said its combination of two injectable immunotherapies failed to help patients as hoped in a closely watched advanced lung cancer trial.

Merck said on Friday it does not yet know the magnitude of the impact of a hacking in June and was restoring its manufacturing operations.

Advertisement Advertisement

The drugmaker narrowed and raised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of US$39.4 billion to US$40.4 billion, reflecting the company's efforts to restore operations.

Merck also reduced its full-year profit forecast to between US$1.60 per share and US$1.72 per share due to the inclusion of licensing expenses related to its deal with AstraZeneca.

The company on Thursday agreed to pay AstraZeneca up to US$8.5 billion under an oncology collaboration agreement to study cancer drug combinations using the British drugmaker's ovarian cancer drug, Lynparza.

Merck maintained its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

Net income attributable to Merck rose to US$1.95 billion, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter, from US$1.21 billion, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Research and development expenses fell about 19 percent to US$1.75 billion.

Excluding items, Merck earned US$1.01 per share, above analysts' average estimate of 87 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales inched up about 1 percent to US$9.93 billion, largely due to loss of market exclusivity for several products and lower sales of its diabetes drugs.

Analysts on average had expected US$9.75 billion.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)