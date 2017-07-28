Merck profit tops estimates as Keytruda sales surge

Merck & Co Inc reported a 61.5 percent jump in quarterly profit on Friday as demand jumped for its key immuno-oncology drug, Keytruda.

Sales of Keytruda, which works by taking the brakes off the immune system, rose to US$881 million in the second quarter, handily beating consensus estimates of US$777 million, according to Barclays.

Merck's position as the market leader in previously untreated lung cancer was bolstered on Thursday after AstraZeneca Plc said its combination of two injectable immunotherapies failed to help patients as hoped in a closely watched advanced lung cancer trial.

Net income attributable to Merck rose to US$1.95 billion, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter, from US$1.21 billion, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Merck earned US$1.01 per share, above analysts' average estimate of 87 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose to US$9.93 billion from US$9.84 billion. Analysts on average had expected US$9.75 billion.

The drugmaker, which entered into a US$8.5 billion oncology collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca on Thursday, narrowed its full-year revenue forecast to a range of US$39.4 billion to US$40.4 billion.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)