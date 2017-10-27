Merck tops profit estimates on Keytruda sales

REUTERS: Merck & Co on Friday reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, benefiting from sales of its immuno-oncology drug Keytruda.

Sales of Keytruda, which were helped by approval across various indications this year, were US$1.05 billion for the third quarter, in line with Leerink consensus estimates.

Merck's shares were up 1.8 percent at US$63.10 before the bell.

Net loss attributable to Merck was US$56 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a year-ago profit of US$2.18 billion, or 78 cents per share.

Merck had a US$2.35 billion charge related to its collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc , which it had announced in the second quarter.

Excluding items, Merck earned US$1.11 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.03, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, sales fell to US$10.33 billion from US$10.54 billion, hurt by the NotPetya cyber attack in the second quarter, which had disrupted its manufacturing operations.

The drugmaker also narrowed and raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast to US$3.91-US$3.97 from US$3.76-US$3.88.

