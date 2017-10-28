Merck withdraws marketing application for Keytruda in Europe

REUTERS: Merck & Co Inc said on Friday it had withdrawn its European application for Keytruda as a combination treatment for patients with an advanced stage of non-small cell lung cancer.

The company's shares tumbled 8.9 percent to US$56.50 in after-hours trading.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. drugmaker said quarterly sales of Keytruda exceeded US$1 billion for the first time in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)