Mexico watchdog finds big pharma faces no competition on some drugs

MEXICO CITY: Pharmaceutical companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Sanofi-Aventis face no competition for certain drugs in Mexico from generics that are readily available elsewhere, a senior Mexican anti-trust official said on Wednesday.

The companies have done nothing illegal, Juan Manuel Espino, Cofece's director of economic studies, said at a presentation of the body's probe into the Mexican drugs market that found regulatory failings contributed to a lack of competition.

The report, released by Cofece on Wednesday, found that pharmaceutical firms use "legal strategies" to extend drug exclusivity after patents expire, blocking competition.

None of the firms immediately responded to a request for comment.

