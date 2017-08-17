Mylan, US finalize US$465 million EpiPen settlement

Mylan NV has finalized a US$465 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department resolving claims it overcharged the government for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, which became the center of a firestorm over price increases.

BOSTON: Mylan NV has finalized a US$465 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department resolving claims it overcharged the government for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, which became the center of a firestorm over price increases.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts revealed the accord on Thursday, 10 months after Mylan said it reached a deal resolving claims it misclassified the EpiPen as a generic rather than a branded product, underpaying rebates to the Medicaid program as a result.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Nick Zieminski)