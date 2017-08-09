New Hampshire sues Purdue Pharma over opioid marketing practices

Health

New Hampshire sues Purdue Pharma over opioid marketing practices

New Hampshire sued OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP on Tuesday, becoming the latest state or local government to accuse the drugmaker of engaging in deceptive marketing practices that have helped fuel a national opioid addiction epidemic.

A pharmacist holds prescription painkiller OxyContin, 40mg pills, made by Purdue Pharma L.D. at a local pharmacy, in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters