New Hampshire sues Purdue Pharma over opioid marketing practices

New Hampshire sued OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP on Tuesday, becoming the latest state or local government to accuse the drugmaker of engaging in deceptive marketing practices that have helped fuel a national opioid addiction epidemic.

