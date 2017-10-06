New Jersey sues Insys as opioid maker settles with Massachusetts

FILE PHOTO: A box of the Fentanyl-based drug Subsys, made by Insys Therapeutics Inc, is seen in an undated photograph provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama/Handout via REUTERS

BOSTON: New Jersey on Thursday accused Insys Therapeutics Inc of engaging a fraudulent scheme to boost sales of a fentanyl-based cancer pain drug, as Massachusetts announced a US$500,000 settlement with the drugmaker to resolve similar allegations.

