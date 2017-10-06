New Jersey sues Insys as opioid maker settles with Massachusetts
New Jersey on Thursday accused Insys Therapeutics Inc of engaging a fraudulent scheme to boost sales of a fentanyl-based cancer pain drug, as Massachusetts announced a US$500,000 settlement with the drugmaker to resolve similar allegations.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)