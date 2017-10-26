New taste discovered and it tastes starchy

SINGAPORE: Scientists have identified a new taste - the classic ones being sweet, sour, bitter, salty and umami - that explains people’s fondness for carbohydrates and correspondingly, larger waistlines.



Researchers from Deakin University’s Centre of Advanced Sensory Science (CASS) have shown that carbohydrates actually have a taste - one that is much sought after. Their research was published in the Journal of Nutrition on Thursday (Oct 26).



Initial testing by Julia Low from Deakin’s School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences showed that two carbohydrates - maltodextrin and oligofructose, which are present in bread, pasta and rice - could be sensed in the mouth.

Lead researcher Russell Keast said carbohydrates, which had "long been assumed invisible to taste”, has a "perceivable taste quality elicited by carbohydrates independent of sweet taste".



CASS researchers then conducted a study, which is based on 34 adults’ sensitivity to carbohydrates, their intake, the amount of energy they ate, and their waist measurements.



"We specifically looked at waist measurements as they are a good measure of the risk of dietary-related diseases,” said Dr Low. "Those who were most sensitive to the carbohydrate taste ate more of these foods and had a larger waist."



Prof Keast added: "What that could mean is that individuals who are more sensitive to the ‘taste’ of carbohydrate also have some form of subconscious accelerator that increases carbohydrate or starchy food consumption.

"But we need to do much more research to identify the reason why."



He explained that this was an important finding as the increasing problem of dietary-related chronic illnesses such as obesity and diabetes is attributed to an increased intake of energy-dense foods such as carbohydrates.



Two years ago, research by Prof Keast’s team led them to name fat as the sixth taste. The fat taste studies explored the tongue's ability to detect fat as a distinct taste similar to people’s ability to sense the five traditional tastes.



“Interestingly, what we found in the fat taste studies was that the people who were more sensitive to fat consumed less fatty foods, but it’s the other way around for carbohydrates,” Prof Keast said.