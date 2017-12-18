New understanding on cancer's origin: Study

SINGAPORE: Mature cells that can behave like rapidly dividing stem cells have made scientists question the origin of cancer, according to a new study.

When these mature cells revert to a stem-cell state, they can carry with them the mutations they have accumulated, and thus, predispose the cells to develop into precancerous lesions, said researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Their work, which was published online in the journal Gastroenterology, raised the question on how effective are current cancer treatments. At the moment, most cancer therapies focus on stopping the rapid growth of cells by attacking stem cells, but not prevent mature cells from reverting to stem cell-like status.



"As scientists, we have focused a good deal of attention on understanding the role of stem cells in the development of cancers, but there hasn't been a focus on mature cells," said Mills. "But it appears when mature cells return back into a rapidly dividing stem cell state, this creates problems that can lead to cancer,” said Mills in an online Science Daily article published on Dec 16.



In their research, the scientists blocked the mice’s ability to call on stem cells to repair stomach lining injuries. Senior investigator Jason Mills, a professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology, chose to focus on the stomach as the stomach’s anatomy makes it easier to distinguish stem cells from mature cells. Also, Mills is co-director of Washington University's NIH-supported Digestive Disease Center.



Even without the stem cells, the mice’s mature stomach cells reverted back to a stem cell state to heal the injury, thereby developing a precancerous condition. The same evidence was seen when the researchers analysed tissue samples from 10 people with stomach cancer.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Cancer therapies target stem cells because they divide a lot, but if mature cells are being recruited to treat injuries, then those therapies won't touch the real problem," said first author Megan Radyk, a graduate student in Mills' laboratory.



"If cancer recurs, it may be because the therapy didn't hit key mature cells that take on stem cell-like behaviour. That can lead to the development of precancerous lesions and, potentially, cancer," Radyk was quoted in the same Science Daily article.



Mills and his team are working on identifying drugs that may prevent mature cells from growing and dividing.



"Knowing these cells are leading to increased cancer risk may allow us to find drugs to keep mature cells from starting to divide and multiply," Mills said. "That may be important in preventing cancer not only in the stomach and GI tract but throughout the body."