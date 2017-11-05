New vaccine shows promise in providing lifetime protection against flu

SINGAPORE: A new flu vaccine that can protect against many different strains of the flu shows promise in early animal tests, according to a study.



"The ultimate goal is to be able to vaccinate once and provide lifelong protection," said lead study author Assistant Professor Eric Weaver from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.



Research on the new vaccine, which was published in the journal Scientific on Nov 2, focused on four ancestral genes that the four major flu strains - H1, H2, H3 and H5 - share, said scientists from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.



In a study involving mice, the new vaccine was found to protect 100 per cent of the rodents after they were infected with lethal doses of nine different flu viruses, including H1N1, H3N1, H3N2 and H5N1. In contrast, all of the mice that were given traditional flu shots died from exposure to the same doses of flu.



However, as the study was done on mice, more research needs to be conducted to determine if the vaccine works in human.



Using the flu viruses' ancestral genes is a different approach that the scientists have used. The traditional seasonal flu shot typically contains weakened or dead versions of flu viruses. Once injected, these viruses stimulate the body's immune system to act against a protein that extends from the surface of the flu virus.



Other strategies that researchers are investigating to make a universal flu shot include developing vaccines that target the stem of the protein, which tends to change less from season to season, rather than the head.



Currently, the difficulty that stumbles researchers is that flu viruses mutate rapidly. Each year's seasonal flu shot is created based on which flu strains scientists predict will be circulating for the year.