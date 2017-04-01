NIAID begins vaccinations in a mid-stage trial for Zika

REUTERS: The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Friday that vaccinations have begun in a mid-stage trial testing an experimental DNA vaccine for Zika.

The two-part trial aims at enrolling at least 2,490 healthy participants from areas of confirmed or potential active mosquito-transmitted Zika infection, including the continental United States, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama and Mexico that (http://bit.ly/2nSK71N)

The NIAID, part of the National Institute of Health, will lead the trial that will also evaluate the NIH vaccine's safety and ability to stimulate an immune response in participants, and assess the optimal dose for administration.

Currently, there is no licensed vaccine to prevent disease caused by Zika infections, mainly transmitted via the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes but also can be transmitted sexually.

