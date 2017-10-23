Novartis gets FDA breakthrough status for Tafinlar, Mekinist combination
Novartis on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough therapy status to the combination of Tafinlar and Mekinist to treat patients with BRAF V600-positive stage III melanoma following surgery.
"There is a need for more effective treatment options for stage III melanoma patients at a high risk of recurrence following surgical resection," Samit Hirawat, head of global drug development at Novartis' oncology unit, said in a release.
"We thank the FDA for recognizing the scientific advancement Tafinlar and Mekinist may provide in this adjuvant setting."
