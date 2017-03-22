Novartis heart failure treatment serelaxin fails in pivotal study

ZURICH: Novartis' efforts to expand its heart treatment franchise beyond its flagship Entresto business suffered a blow when it announced on Wednesday its acute heart failure drug serelaxin had failed in a late-stage trial.

Serelaxin, once seen a potential blockbuster, suffered a string of setbacks in 2014 when European Union health regulators and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended against its approval.

Serelaxin was originally seen as a way for Novartis to fill the gap left by expiries on heart drugs such as Diovan, which lost U.S. patent rights in 2012.

An open submission to the FDA, which could have granted an accelerated approval, is now likely to be put on ice after Novartis said its global RELAX-AHF-2 phase III trial for serelaxin did not meet its target of reducing cardiovascular deaths or worsening heart failure in patients with acute heart failure.

"This is a major disappointment: we viewed Serelaxin as one of the major sources of upside to our long-term Novartis estimates," said one Zurich trader, who estimated the drug could have achieved sales of 2 billion Swiss francs (US$2.01 billion) by 2020.

Shares in the drugmaker were seen opening down 0.7 percent on the Swiss stock exchange.

Acute heart failure is a medical emergency in which patients become short of breath as the heart struggles to pump blood and fluid around the body.

The condition is a major cause of hospitalization for people over the age of 65, with around one in five patients not surviving a year after being sent to hospital.

Serelaxin is a genetically engineered hormone that works by relaxing blood vessels, which eases the burden on the heart.

"We are disappointed this study did not confirm the efficacy of in acute heart failure, especially given the urgent need for effective new treatments for this condition," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, at Novartis.

"We will continue to further analyze the data to better understand and learn from these results as well as evaluate next steps for the overall program."

(Reporting by John Revill, additional reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Louise Heavens)