Novartis receives EU approval for Cosentyx label update

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH: Novartis said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has approved a label update for Cosentyx (secukinumab), the first interleukin-17A (IL-17A) approved to treat psoriasis.

The label update includes 52 week data from the CLEAR study demonstrating the long-term superiority of Cosentyx versus Stelara (ustekinumab) in psoriasis, a common, non-contagious, auto-immune disease, the Swiss pharmaceutials company said on Thursday.

