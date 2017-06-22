Novartis's canakinumab cut risks for heart attack survivors: study

ZURICH: Novartis's investigational medicine canakinumab cut cardiovascular risk for people who had survived a heart attack, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday, citing a late-stage study.

Canakinumab, also called ACZ885, when used with current standard therapies reduced the risk of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke in patients with a prior heart attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis, Novartis said.

