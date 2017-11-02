NTUC Health inks agreements to improve quality of care for residents

SINGAPORE: To support the development of allied health and nursing professionals, and raise the overall quality of care, NTUC Health signed two Memorandums of Understanding with Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Changi General Hospital (CGH) on Thursday (Nov 2).



Both agreements were signed at the official opening of NTUC Health's second nursing home at Chai Chee, which started operations on Jan 16 this year.



Under the agreement with CGH, both parties will train staff members from each side. Personnel from NTUC Health will receive training in areas such as dementia and geriatric care. The agreement will last till December 2018.



Under the agreement with SIT, NTUC Health will provide internships and training opportunities for students. The agreement will last for two years.



Through the exchange of knowledge and the development of staff members, the MOUs will help to further support NTUC Health's goal of rehabilitating residents from its nursing homes back into their community.

From left: Mr Chern Siang Jye, Agency for Integrated Care's chief corporate officer, Corporate Services and Strategy Division; Mr Lim Boon Heng, NTUC Enterprise's chairman; Ms Tan Hwee Bin, NTUC Health's chairman; Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament; Mr Chua Song Kim, NTUC Health's chief executive officer; and Mr John Tan, Ministry of Health's deputy director (Residential Care). (Photo: Dawn Tan)

"From our experience to date, we were able to identify 5 to 10 per cent of residents who, with the appropriate rehabilitation and care coordination, have the potential to return home and be with their loved ones; or to be independent within their communities," said Mr Chua Song Khim, NTUC Health’s chief executive officer.



He added that NTUC Health aims to reduce the stigma of nursing homes being the end point of one's life.



To date, more than 20 residents across NTUC Health's nursing homes have been rehabilitated and discharged. By the end of 2018, another 20 residents are expected to be discharged.

Residents who are discharged from NTUC Health’s nursing homes can continue to receive care and therapy support from its home and day care services.



NTUC Health currently runs a total of three nursing homes, with the first in Jurong West and its newest in Geylang East. With some 350 beds, the nursing home at Chai Chee is its largest residential care facility to date.



Speaking at the event, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin encouraged the community to play a bigger part in the rehabilitation of nursing home residents.

"Volunteers play an important role in meeting the needs of seniors and residents, especially so for residents living in nursing homes," said Mr Tan

He said they could "bring cheer and encouragement" to the residents and complement the efforts of the nursing home team in the areas of nursing and therapy care.

