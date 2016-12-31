Obama to meet lawmakers in attempt to protect health law: Politico

WASHINGTON: President Barack Obama plans to meet on Wednesday with Democratic lawmakers in Congress to discuss how to protect his signature healthcare law from Republican efforts to dismantle it, Politico reported on Friday.

A notice sent to members of Congress said the president, who leaves office on Jan. 20, will meet with Democrats from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Politico said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)