Obesity gives knee dislocations a leg up: Research

SINGAPORE: Here’s another reason to keep your weight in check - obesity increases the odds of knee dislocations which, when left untreated, can lead to leg amputation.



According to a study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma, there is an increase in “low-energy” causes of dislocations, especially among obese patients. The research was based on more than 19,000 knee dislocation cases in the United States between 2000 and 2012.



Knee dislocations occur when the knee is badly disrupted due to the multiple torn ligaments in the joint. An example of a low-energy cause of knee dislocation is someone who dislocates his knee after stepping off a ladder, said lead author Dr Joey Johnson, an orthopedic trauma fellow at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and a physician at Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr Johnson said a common clinical assumption is that vascular injury might be less likely among people suffering a low-energy knee dislocation. He and co-author Dr Christopher Born, a professor of orthopaedics at Brown, said physicians should be vigilant about vascular injury in obese knee dislocation patients, regardless of the cause.



When the team from the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University analysed the US Nationwide Inpatient Sample’s database of patients who have had hospital stays, they found that obese or morbidly obese patients made up 8 per cent in 2000. The percentage rose to 19 in 2012.



The team's calculations from the data revealed that the odds of vascular injury during a knee dislocation were twice as high among obese or morbidly obese people than for normal-weight people. In addition, knee dislocations among obese patients tend to have an increased risk of vascular injury to the main artery that runs down the leg behind the knee. Vascular injury is a serious problem as it can lead to amputation if untreated.



"That subset of obese patients who come in with complaints of knee pain need to be carefully evaluated so as not to miss a potentially catastrophic vascular injury,” said Dr Born. “That patient could lose the leg and their life could be changed forever."



Furthermore, those with vascular injury stayed in the hospital for an average of 15.3 days, compared to the 7.4 days for those without vascular injury.