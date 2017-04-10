OncoMed's pancreatic cancer drug fails mid-stage study
- Posted 10 Apr 2017 20:30
REUTERS: OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental drug, in combination with Celgene Corp's Abraxane and chemotherapy, failed a mid-stage study as an initial therapy for advanced pancreatic cancer.
The trial was testing OncoMed's demcizumab, Abraxane and chemotherapy versus a combination of Abraxane, chemotherapy and a placebo.
The main goal was to slow disease progression.
Based on the lack of benefit over standard-of-care, which performed remarkably well, the company will discontinue the trial, OncoMed CEO Paul Hastings said.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
- Reuters