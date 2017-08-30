Otonomy's ear disease drug fails late-stage study

REUTERS: U.S. drugmaker Otonomy Inc said on Wednesday its drug to treat Ménière's disease, a chronic disorder of the inner ear, missed the main goal in a late-stage study.

The drug, Otividex, was tested against a placebo in 165 patients, Otonomy said.

Ménière's typically affects one ear, causing vertigo, a persistent ringing in the ear, and ultimately, permanent loss of hearing. The disease affects about 600,000 Americans.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)