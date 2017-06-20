Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel: WSJ

Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for US$4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Pamplona is set to pay US$88.10 a share in cash as part of the deal, the newspaper said citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2slumT7)

Parexel was not immediately available to comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

