Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel: WSJ

Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for US$4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the U.S. drug research company, Parexel International Corp office in Uxbridge, north London, March 15, 2006.

Pamplona is set to pay US$88.10 a share in cash as part of the deal, the newspaper said citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2slumT7)

Parexel was not immediately available to comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Source: Reuters