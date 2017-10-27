Partygoers left with 'sunburn' from neon lights

SINGAPORE: Blue and pink neon lights used at a party at Hong Kong’s The Landmark on Oct 20 reportedly left partygoers with “eye pain” and skin sensitivity akin to sunburn.

According to Mr James Acey, who DJ-ed for three hours at the event organised by website and streetwear label Hypebeast, the lights were used “all over the place” to create a sci-fi effect. The event was a celebration of Hypebeast’s collaboration with Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama, who is known for his images of female robots.

“I leave the event and later that next morning, I wake up at 3am with the worst eye pain I’ve ever had. Essentially, the feeling that there is sand in my eyes and it can’t be washed or blinked away,” Mr Acey told Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP).

The exposure left his eyes “watering” and “unable to keep them open” for the next 12 hours. Mr Acey claimed that other attendees complained of skin sensitivity resembling sunburn.

In a statement from Hypebeast to HKFP, “an initial review suggests that the light contractor might have installed a type of non-approved lighting in a part of the area in the venue without our knowledge”.

A close up of the lightbulb and the venue of the event. (Photo: Hong Kong Free Press/James Acey)

The lighting in question, was supposedly used for disinfecting, said Mr Acey, who took a picture of one of the Philips TUV 30W G30 T8 bulbs used and matched it to Philips’ website.

Mr Acey said that his vision had improved since last Saturday morning but his eyes were still extremely sensitive. “I’m also sunburnt for the first time in my life and the skin on my face is flaky and peeling.”