Pence meets with House conservatives on reviving healthcare bill

WASHINGTON: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus were meeting on Monday with a group of Republican House conservatives about reviving an effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Opposition by the Freedom Caucus, a group of the most conservative members of the House of Representatives, to a White House-backed healthcare plan helped sink the bill last month. Earlier on Monday, Pence and Priebus met with Republican House moderates on reviving healthcare legislation.

