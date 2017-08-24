PetMed CFO says allegations of marketing to opioid addicts are 'bogus'

SAN FRANCISCO: A short seller's allegations that PetMed Express markets pet medicine to human opioid addicts are "bogus," PetMed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Rosenbloom told Reuters on Wednesday.

PetMed's stock slumped 17 percent on Wednesday following the release of a report by Aurelius Value, which said it has shorted the shares. The report alleges that PetMed deliberately targets opioid addicts in its online marketing for pet pain killers.

