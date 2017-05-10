Pfizer immuno-oncology drug wins US approval for bladder cancer

U.S. health regulators on Tuesday granted accelerated approval for Pfizer Inc's immuno-oncology drug Bavencio to treat advanced bladder cancer, marking the second approval in less than two months for the treatment developed along with Germany's Merck KGaA.

Bavencio, known chemically as avelumab, was approved for patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer whose disease progressed during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of chemotherapy treatment before or after surgery.

The approval was based on response rates from a study of 242 patients who all received Bavencio. As a condition of accelerated approval, the companies may be asked to conduct a trial to confirm the benefits of the treatment.

In March, Bavencio was approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat a rare skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma.

Bavencio belongs to a class of drugs called PD-L1 inhibitors that help the immune system to attack cancer by blocking a mechanism tumors use to evade detection.

