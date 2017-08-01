Pfizer quarterly revenue slips 2 percent

Pfizer Inc reported a nearly 2 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by lower demand for its rheumatoid arthritis treatment Enbrel and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

REUTERS: Pfizer Inc reported a nearly 2 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by lower demand for its rheumatoid arthritis treatment Enbrel and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

Revenue fell to US$12.9 billion from US$13.15 billion in the second quarter.

Net income attributable to the largest U.S. drugmaker rose to US$3.07 billion, or 51 cents per share, from US$2.05 billion, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)