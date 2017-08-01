Pfizer revenue misses on lower Prevnar, Enbrel sales

Pfizer Inc reported a nearly 2 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by lower demand for its rheumatoid arthritis treatment Enbrel and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

REUTERS: Pfizer Inc reported quarterly revenue on Tuesday that missed Wall Street estimates, driven by lower demand for its rheumatoid arthritis treatment Enbrel and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

Sales of Enbrel, which Pfizer sells outside the United States and Canada, tumbled about 19.5 percent to US$617 million on competition from biosimilars.

Prevnar sales declined 8.2 percent to US$1.15 billion, while sales of its breast cancer treatment, Ibrance, earned US$853 million, up from US$514 million in the year-ago quarter.

Sales of its copycat generics and biosimilars fell 13.5 percent in the quarter to US$5.23 billion, while revenue from its patent-protected drugs rose about 8 percent to US$7.67 billion.

Overall, revenue fell to US$12.9 billion in the second quarter from US$13.15 billion, below analysts' estimates of US$13.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, net income attributable to the largest U.S. drugmaker rose to US$3.07 billion, or 51 cents per share, from US$2.05 billion, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement Advertisement

Excluding items, Pfizer earned 67 cents per share, beating the average analysts' estimate by a cent.

Looming patent expirations on Pfizer's sexual dysfunction treatment Viagra, pain drug Lyrica and falling Prevnar sales has pushed analysts to prescribe deals to resuscitate the company's growth.

"Over the next five years, we project the potential for approximately 25 to 30 approvals, of which up to 15 have the potential to be blockbusters," Chief Executive Ian Read said in a statement on Tuesday.

The drugmaker also narrowed its 2017 adjusted earnings forecast to a range of US$2.54 per share to US$2.60 per share. It had previously forecast a range of US$2.50 per share to US$2.60 per share.

The company's shares were marginally up at US$33.30 before the bell on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)