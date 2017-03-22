Pharmacist guilty of racketeering in deadly US meningitis outbreak

BOSTON: The co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts compounding pharmacy was found guilty of racketeering and fraud but cleared of murder on Wednesday for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.

Barry Cadden, who was a co-owner and president of New England Compounding Center, was convicted by a federal jury in Boston after a two-month trial centered on an outbreak linked to the company's drug that sickened 753 people in 20 states.

The outbreak was the largest U.S. public health crisis involving a pharmaceutical drug. It led to new regulations on compounding pharmacies, which mix drugs but had been treated with a lighter hand than registered drug manufacturers.

Cadden, 50, showed no emotion as a court official read the verdict from the jury of nine women and three men.

Prosecutors contended that Cadden, who was the head pharmacist for Framingham, Massachusetts-based NECC, directed the shipment of vials of contaminated steroids to hospital customers nationally even though he knew they were made in unsafe, insanitary conditions.

Lawyers for Cadden, 50, conceded at trial that the outbreak stemmed from steroids NECC manufactured. But they argued prosecutors had overreached in accusing Cadden of murder, saying there was no proof he acted intentionally and knew people could die if they were injected with the steroids.

