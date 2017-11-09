Poor heart health linked to Alzheimer's: Study

SINGAPORE: There may be a link between poor heart health and Alzheimer’s, according to researchers from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the United States.

The study, which was published in online medical journal Neurology on Wednesday (Nov 8), examined whether a lower cardiac index (the amount of blood flowing out of the heart) was linked to reduced blood flow to the brain and the likelihood of cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Older people, whose hearts pump less blood, have reduced blood flow to the temporal lobe, which is the part of the brain where Alzheimer’s first begins.

The study involved 314 participants with an average age of 73, who were part of the Vanderbilt Memory & Aging Project. Thirty-nine per cent of them had mild cognitive impairment, a condition that increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, while the rest of them had normal cognitive function.

Professor Angela Jefferson, director of the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center, said: “We currently know a lot about how to prevent and medically manage many forms of heart disease, but we do not yet know how to prevent or treat Alzheimer’s disease.”

“This research is especially important because it may help us leverage our knowledge about managing heart health to address and treat risk factors for memory loss in older adults before cognitive symptoms develop.”

The cardiac index is measured with echocardiography, and blood flow in the brain was measured with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The researchers found that a lower cardiac index or lower blood flow out of the heart corresponded with 15 to 20 years of ageing in the temporal lobe.

The study raises questions about whether blood flow in the brain is less effective as people age, and whether vascular health played a bigger role than expected in exacerbating Alzheimer’s or dementia, said Prof Jefferson.

"Those mechanisms, once confirmed, may hold the key to effective treatments and prevention strategies for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias," added Professor Maria Carrillo, chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Association in the United States, which helped fund the study.