Positive lung drug trial opens path to US market for Circassia

AstraZeneca said its drug Duaklir improved lung function in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients in a new study, paving the way for a submission in the United States where the rights are held by Britain's Circassia.

LONDON: AstraZeneca said its drug Duaklir improved lung function in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients in a new study, paving the way for a submission in the United States where the rights are held by Britain's Circassia.

Duaklir, a combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta-agonist (LABA) formoterol fumarate, was approved in Europe in November 2014.

AstraZeneca said it expected to submit the drug to U.S. regulators in the first half of 2018 based on the data from the new trial.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)