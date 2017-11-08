Regeneron's quarterly profit tops estimates on Eylea sales

REUTERS: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its flagship eye treatment Eylea.

Eylea, which is used to treat macular degeneration and other eye disorders that cause age-related vision loss, raked in US$953 million in U.S. sales in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating consensus estimates of US$935 million, according to Barclays.

Excluding items, Regeneron earned US$3.99 per share, above the analysts' average estimate of US$3.85, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The U.S. biotechnology company said net income rose to US$388.3 million, or US$3.32 per share, in the third quarter from US$264.8 million, or US$2.27 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, which includes collaboration revenue from partners Sanofi SA and Bayer AG, rose to US$1.50 billion from US$1.22 billion.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Advertisement