Republican senator says it appears will be no vote on healthcare bill

Republican Senator Pat Roberts said on Tuesday that "it would appear" there will be no vote on the latest bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and co-sponsors Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy decided there were not enough votes to pass it.

Roberts told reporters that Republicans would target healthcare "in some form" later in the current legislative session.

