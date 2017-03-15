Risk of Endo's opioid painkiller outweigh benefits: FDA panel

REUTERS: The benefits of Endo International Plc's long-acting opioid painkiller no longer outweigh its risks, an independent panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.

The drug, Opana ER, is a long-acting variation of oxymorphine that is intended to treat pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

The advisory committee meeting was called to address the high abuse rate of Opana ER and other oxymorphone opioids, in context of the epidemic of opioid abuse, overdose and addiction which experts partly attribute to the unrestricted prescription of narcotic painkillers.

