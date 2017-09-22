Roche receives EU approval for Gazyvaro, European approval for Actemra
ZURICH: Roche said it has received European approval for its Actemra medication in giant cell arteritis (GCA), the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
"As the first effective non-steroid therapy for GCA, Actemra/RoActemra has the potential to fundamentally change how this condition is treated," Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer and global head of product development, said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Basel-based Roche said it also received European Union approval of Gazyvaro for people with previously untreated advanced follicular lymphoma.
