Roche's Perjeta regimen gets FDA priority review in breast cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review for Roche's Perjeta in combination with Herceptin and chemotherapy for treating HER2-positive early breast cancer after surgery, Roche said on Friday.
The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by Jan 28, 2018, it said in a statement.
A clinical trial for the combination therapy resulted in a modest benefit for patients, but Roche has expressed confidence that Perjeta will drive sales as it tries to offset the hit from cut-price competition to top-selling biological cancer medicines.
