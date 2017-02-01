Channel NewsAsia

Roche says committed to diabetes care after report it may exit

Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it remains committed to its diabetes care business following a report that the company was considering options for the unit.

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel, January 30, 2014. To match special report USA-FDA/CASES REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

There has been "no change", said a Roche spokesman. "We remain committed to Diabetes Care."

Bloomberg had reported alternatives for the unit could include a partial sale or spinoff and the sale could fetch as much as US$5 billion, citing people familiar with the matter.

Roche said last year it had no plans to sell the business.

There has been activity with similar businesses, with Johnson & Johnson saying last week that it is looking to divest its diabetes division. Bayer AG sold its diabetes business to KKR and Panasonic in 2015 for US$1.1 billion.

