Roche says drug combo cuts breast cancer deaths in key trial

ZURICH: Roche said on Thursday that combing its Perjeta and Herceptin drugs with chemotherapy reduced recurrence of aggressive breast cancer or death compared to Herceptin and chemo, an important trial outcome seen helping shield the Swiss drugmaker's oncology franchise from cheaper copies.

"These results from the positive Aphinity study represent an important addition to the body of data for Perjeta in the treatment of people with HER2-positive early breast cancer," Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

