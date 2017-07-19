Safeway to pay US$3 million to resolve US drug probe

REUTERS: Safeway has agreed to pay US$3 million to resolve claims that the U.S. supermarket chain failed to promptly report missing or stolen drugs including opioid medications at its pharmacies, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

U.S. authorities have been fighting a nationwide opioid epidemic, which has focused more attention on companies involved in distribution of prescription painkillers.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio)